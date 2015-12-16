版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四

BRIEF-7C Solarparken sells 1 MW PV plant in South of France to Edisun

Dec 16 Colexon Energy AG :

* Edisun Power acquires from 7C Solar Parken a 1 MW PV plant in Southern France

* Edisun Power France SAS buys 100 pct of the shares of Sainte Maxime Solaire SAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

