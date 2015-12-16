BRIEF-7C Solarparken sells 1 MW PV plant in South of France to Edisun

BRIEF-Lufthansa shares rise on report of interest from Abu Dhabi state fund
* Lufthansa shares rise 4.8 percent, traders point to magazine report of interest from abu dhabi state fund
Dec 16 Colexon Energy AG :
* Edisun Power acquires from 7C Solar Parken a 1 MW PV plant in Southern France
* Edisun Power France SAS buys 100 pct of the shares of Sainte Maxime Solaire SAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lufthansa shares rise 4.8 percent, traders point to magazine report of interest from abu dhabi state fund
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.