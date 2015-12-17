版本:
BRIEF-Intersport PSC Holding FY net income up at CHF 1.9 mln

Dec 17 Intersport PSC Holding AG :

* FY revenue down 18.8 percent at 161.8 million Swiss francs ($162.50 million) 

* FY net income at 1.9 million Swiss francs versus 1.5 million Swiss francs year ago

* Sees in FY 2015/16 again declining revenues

* Proposes no dividend Source text - bit.ly/1YjtvO0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

