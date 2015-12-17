BRIEF-Intersport PSC Holding FY net income up at CHF 1.9 mln

BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
Dec 17 Intersport PSC Holding AG :
* FY revenue down 18.8 percent at 161.8 million Swiss francs ($162.50 million)
* FY net income at 1.9 million Swiss francs versus 1.5 million Swiss francs year ago
* Sees in FY 2015/16 again declining revenues
* Proposes no dividend Source text - bit.ly/1YjtvO0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.