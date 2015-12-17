BRIEF-Myriad Group says shareholder to request an opting out clause

Dec 17 Myriad Group AG :

* Has been informed by its shareholder Patinex AG, Freienbach AG, about its intention to request to include an opting out clause in its articles of incorporation

* After such amendment shareholder would no longer be obliged to make public offer to other shareholders to acquire all securities of company when exceeding threshold value of 33 1/3 pct of voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)