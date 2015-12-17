版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site acquires former NZZ Schlieren printing centre

Dec 17 Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Acquires former NZZ Schlieren printing centre

* Planning to convert the property into an innovative educational centre Source text - bit.ly/1QOce9E Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

