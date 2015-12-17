BRIEF-Galapagos and Gilead announce global partnership

Dec 17 Galapagos NV :
* Galapagos and Gilead announce global partnership
to develop filgotinib for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
and other inflammatory diseases
* Galapagos is eligible for payments up to $1.35 billion in
milestones, with tiered royalties starting at 20 percent and a
profit split in co-promotion territories
* Galapagos will receive an upfront payment of $725 million
consisting of a license fee of $300 million and a $425 million
equity investment in Galapagos
* Companies will start phase 3 trials in RA and Crohn's in
2016 pending successful outcome of discussions with regulatory
authorities
