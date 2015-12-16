版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 00:34 BJT

BRIEF-Kuoni says completes of sale of travel activities in India

Dec 16 Kuoni Reisen Holding Ag

* Says completes of sale of travel activities in India to Fairfax/Thomas Cook India  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

