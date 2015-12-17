BRIEF-Ship Finance international to get $113 mln from Frontline

Dec 17 (Reuters) -

* Ship Finance International says has agreed with Frontline to an early redemption of notes issued to Ship Finance in connection with the sale of five older tanker vessels in 2013 and 2014.

* Transaction will take place in Q4 and is expected to have a positive book effect.

* Will receive approximately $113 million in cash from Frontline, representing full nominal value of notes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)