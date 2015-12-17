BRIEF-Competition Commission says recommends conditional approval of bottling operations of SABMiller, GFI, TCCC

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
Dec 17 Competition Commission:
* Has recommended a conditional approval of merger whereby SABMiller, Gutsche Family Investments Ltd (GFI) and The Coca Cola Company (TCCC) are proposing to combine
* The companies are proposing to combine the bottling operations of their non-alcoholic beverages (NABS)
* If approved by the tribunal, the merger will combine the bottling operations of four of the five authorised Coca-Cola bottlers in South Africa into Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa
* Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa will be controlled by SABMiller, with GFI and TCCC as minority shareholders
* Commission's investigation revealed that this merger is likely to lead to certain competition and public interest concerns
* In order to address these concerns, the commission has recommended conditions to the tribunal
* Found that the consolidation of different bottlers under one entity is likely to have a negative impact on the suppliers of the merging entities
* Also found that proposed merger is likely to have negative impact on employment as significant number of employees of the merging parties will lose jobs Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.