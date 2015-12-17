版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 18日 星期五

BRIEF-Alpiq Holding divests its stake in EEX

Dec 17 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Divests its stake in European Energy Exchange AG (EEX)

* Alpiq has transferred to EEX the 4.5 pct stake in EEX

* Both parties did not disclose the purchase price Source text: bit.ly/1QrNfdP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

