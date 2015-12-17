版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 23:12 BJT

BRIEF-Nestle opens Dolce Gusto factory in Brazil

Dec 17 Nestle SA says

* Nescafé Dolce Gusto has opened its first factory outside Europe

* new 72 million Swiss franc ($72.41 million) factory in Montes Clares, Brazil, will primarily produce capsules for domestic market, but will also for export to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐