BRIEF-MTG: CTC Media announces approval from special meeting of stockholders

Nikkei stays in a narrow range, on track for weekly losses
* Yen moves off this week's highs, underpinning Japanese equities
Dec 18 MTG AB
* Says notes the announcement today by CTC Media, Inc., Russia's leading independent media company of which MTG owns 37.9%, that the Special Meeting of Stockholders held on 17th December have voted in favor of all resolutions proposed for consideration at the meeting.
* The sale and the subsequent merger of CTC Media detailed in the proxy statement dated 17th November 2015 are therefore approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Yen moves off this week's highs, underpinning Japanese equities
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.