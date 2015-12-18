BRIEF-Repower: restructuring to become a sales and service organisation

Dec 18 Repower AG :
* Repositioning as an energy services provider,
restructuring to become a sales and service organisation on
basis of its core competencies in generation, grid, trading and
sales
* Planning a systematic realignment of its business model to
gear up for profound, sustained changes in energy industry
* An application for delisting has been submitted to SIX
Swiss Exchange, which has approved delisting of repower
securities as of end of April 2016
* Following delisting company will organise off-exchange
trading in repower securities
* Looking into various divestments (business in Romania,
nuclear interests, Teverola power plant)
