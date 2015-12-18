BRIEF-Uponor, Inc.'s class action settlements became final after court rulings in US

Dec 18 Uponor Oyj

* Uponor, Inc.'s class action settlements became final after court rulings in the U.S.

* Uponor, Inc will provide building owners with an enhanced warranty to cover potential fitting failures

* Uponor, Inc.'s obligations under terms of settlements to have no material financial impact on 2015 consolidated results of Uponor Corporation Source text for Eikon:

