公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 18日 星期五 14:36 BJT

BRIEF-Touax takes over management of about 2,000 wagons from GE

Dec 18 Touax SCA :

* Announces that it took over management of approximately 2,000 wagons previously owned and managed by General Electric in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

