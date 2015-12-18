BRIEF-Autoliv appoints Volvo truck boss Bratt as new head of Passive Safety

Dec 18 Autoliv Inc

* Says has appointed Mikael Bratt as president of its Passive Safety business

* Mikael Bratt will assume his position with Autoliv during the first half of 2016

* Bratt is currently employed at Volvo Group as EVP Group Trucks Operations and is a member of the group executive management team