版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 18日 星期五 15:42 BJT

BRIEF-Autoliv appoints Volvo truck boss Bratt as new head of Passive Safety

Dec 18 Autoliv Inc

* Says has appointed Mikael Bratt as president of its Passive Safety business

* Mikael Bratt will assume his position with Autoliv during the first half of 2016

* Bratt is currently employed at Volvo Group as EVP Group Trucks Operations and is a member of the group executive management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐