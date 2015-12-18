BRIEF-Autoliv appoints Volvo truck boss Bratt as new head of Passive Safety

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 18 Autoliv Inc
* Says has appointed Mikael Bratt as president of its Passive Safety business
* Mikael Bratt will assume his position with Autoliv during the first half of 2016
* Bratt is currently employed at Volvo Group as EVP Group Trucks Operations and is a member of the group executive management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million