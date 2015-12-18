BRIEF-Hydro-Quebec chooses consortium of Veolia, Pomerleau Inc, and Ehvert Mission Critical

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 18 Veolia :
* Hydro-Quebec chose consortium of Veolia, Pomerleau Inc, and Ehvert Mission Critical - to finance, design, build and operate its new data center
* New data center will see its power capacity expand progressively, from 1.6 to 4.5 megawatts (MW), over 20-year contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million