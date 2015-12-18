版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 18日 星期五 17:49 BJT

BRIEF-SES signs capacity deal with Televisa

Dec 18 SES SA :

* Televisa, a Mexican multimedia company, has contracted capacity on SES`s AMC-9 satellite at orbital position of 83 degrees west

* As part of multi-year agreement, Televisa will utilise three C-band transponders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐