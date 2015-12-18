版本:
BRIEF-Ica Gruppen's bank sells Mastercard stake, to book gain of SEK 81 mln in Q4

Dec 18 Ica Gruppen

* Says Ica bank sells stake in Mastercard

* Says will recognise capital gain of SEK 81 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

