BRIEF-Autoliv says board declared dividend of 56 cents/share for Q1 2016

Dec 18 Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv says board declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for Q1 2016

* The Board has elected Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart as a new member to the Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

