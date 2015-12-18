版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 19日 星期六 01:52 BJT

BRIEF-Havas acquires U.S.-based Gemini Healthcare LLC

Dec 18 Havas SA :

* Acquires U.S.-based Gemini Healthcare LLC

* Says Gemini Healthcare, which has revenue in excess of $5 million, has offices in NY and Connecticut and its main clients include Jazz, Astra Zeneca and Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐