瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 21日 星期一 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-Implenia awarded EUR 380 mln contract for new Albvorlandtunnel

Dec 21 Implenia AG :

* Awarded 380 million euros ($413 million) contract for new Albvorlandtunnel near Stuttgart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

