公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 21日 星期一

BRIEF-Neste: re-instatement of US Blender's Tax Credit supports 2015 result

Dec 21 Neste Oyj :

* Says retro-active reinstatement of BTC is expected to improve comparable operating profit by more than 100 million euros ($108.8 million) in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

