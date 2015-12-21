BRIEF-Neste: re-instatement of US Blender's Tax Credit supports 2015 result

BRIEF-ITUS corp board approves rights offering for shareholders of up to $12 mln
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
Dec 21 Neste Oyj :
* Says retro-active reinstatement of BTC is expected to improve comparable operating profit by more than 100 million euros ($108.8 million) in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
* TapImmune Inc files to register for resale about 2.7 million shares of co's common stock currently held by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Allergan announces FDA approval of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of persistent facial Erythema associated with Rosacea in adults