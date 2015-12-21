版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 21日 星期一

BRIEF-Crealogix Holding says CEO Bruno Richle steps down as of Jan. 1

Dec 21 Crealogix Holding AG :

* CEO Bruno Richle is stepping down as of January 1, 2016 - Thomas Avedik will be his successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

