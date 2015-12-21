BRIEF-Valartis Group: wiener Privatbank to acquire banking operations of Valartis Bank (Austria)

Dec 21 Valartis Group AG :

* Wiener Privatbank signs contracts of sale to acquire banking operations of Valartis Bank (Austria)

* Valartis Bank (Austria) AG's banking operations, together with their holding in investment company will be acquired within framework of an asset deal

* Completion is expected in Q2 2016

* Agreed overall purchase price will be around 13 million euros ($14.13 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)