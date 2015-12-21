版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 21日 星期一 14:00 BJT

BRIEF-Komax Holding acquires Thonauer Group

Dec 21 Komax Holding AG :

* Is acquiring Thonauer Group as part of a long-term succession plan

* Transaction is likely to take retroactive effect as of January 1, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1meDeDI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

