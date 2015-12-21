版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 21日 星期一 14:58 BJT

BRIEF-Pharming Group and Hyupjin get South Korean marketing authorization for Ruconest

Dec 21 Pharming Group NV :

* Pharming and Hyupjin announce receipt of the South Korean marketing authorization for Ruconest

* Ruconest is approved for treatment of acute angioedema attacks in adult patients with hereditary angioedema HAE

* Says its South-Korean partner Hyupjin will now seek reimbursement for Ruconest in South Korea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

