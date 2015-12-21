BRIEF-Pharming Group and Hyupjin get South Korean marketing authorization for Ruconest

BRIEF-ITUS corp board approves rights offering for shareholders of up to $12 mln
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
Dec 21 Pharming Group NV :
* Pharming and Hyupjin announce receipt of the South Korean marketing authorization for Ruconest
* Ruconest is approved for treatment of acute angioedema attacks in adult patients with hereditary angioedema HAE
* Says its South-Korean partner Hyupjin will now seek reimbursement for Ruconest in South Korea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
* TapImmune Inc files to register for resale about 2.7 million shares of co's common stock currently held by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Allergan announces FDA approval of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of persistent facial Erythema associated with Rosacea in adults