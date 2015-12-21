BRIEF-Therametrics Holding and Relief Therapeutics to combine companies

FOREX-Yellen speech bolsters dollar after Trump's mixed messages
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
Dec 21 Therametrics Holding AG :
* Therametrics Holding AG and Relief Therapeutics SA have signed a binding agreement to combine their two companies
* Therametrics Holding AG secures 25,000,000 Swiss francs ($25 million) equity financing
* Therametrics to resume phase III clinical studies for the use of Aviptadil for various medical indications during H1 2016
* Combined entity will continue to operate under the name Therametrics Holding AG with Relief as a wholly-owned subsidiary
* Is in advanced discussions for the spin-off of its entire contract research organization ("CRO") and expects that transaction to be completed during H1 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1mvxZQB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9910 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low interest rates across Europe.