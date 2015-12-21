版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 21日 星期一 15:52 BJT

BRIEF-Theraclion announces first Echopulse system in Switzerland

Dec 21 Theraclion SA :

* Announces commercial agreement with the Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale (EOC) located in Switzerland

* Says this marks the first system installation in Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

