BRIEF-CF Industries and OCI announce amended combination agreement

Dec 21 OCI NV :

* CF Industries and OCI announce amended combination agreement

* Under amended agreement, jurisdiction of incorporation and tax residency of new holding company has been changed from United Kingdom to Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

