2015年 12月 21日

BRIEF-Touax takes over 2,000 wagons previously owned and managed by GE

Dec 21 Touax :

* Touax announces that it took over the management of approximately 2,000 wagons previously owned and managed by General Electric in Europe Source text for Eikon:

