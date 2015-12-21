BRIEF-Shell sees shareholder meetings to approve combination with BG on Jan 27-28

BRIEF-ITUS corp board approves rights offering for shareholders of up to $12 mln
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
Dec 21 Shell
* BG is today seeking approval of high court to publish its scheme document and convene related shareholder meetings
* Following high court approval, scheme document will be published as soon as practicable, which is currently expected to be on 22 december 2015.
* Shell and BG shareholder meetings to approve recommended combination are expected to be convened on 27 and 28 January 2016, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TapImmune Inc files to register for resale about 2.7 million shares of co's common stock currently held by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Allergan announces FDA approval of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of persistent facial Erythema associated with Rosacea in adults