BRIEF-Shell sees shareholder meetings to approve combination with BG on Jan 27-28

* BG is today seeking approval of high court to publish its scheme document and convene related shareholder meetings

* Following high court approval, scheme document will be published as soon as practicable, which is currently expected to be on 22 december 2015.

* Shell and BG shareholder meetings to approve recommended combination are expected to be convened on 27 and 28 January 2016, respectively.