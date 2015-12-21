BRIEF-Ericsson and Apple sign global patent license agreement, settle litigation

BRIEF-ITUS corp board approves rights offering for shareholders of up to $12 mln
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
Dec 21 Ericsson
* Ericsson : Ericsson and Apple sign global patent license agreement, settle litigation
* Says agreement includes a global cross license for patented standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.
* Says settlement ends all ongoing patent-infringement claims between parties
* Says including positive effects from settlement, and including ongoing ipr business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates full year 2015 ipr revenues will amount to SEK 13-14 b Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* TapImmune Inc files to register for resale about 2.7 million shares of co's common stock currently held by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Allergan announces FDA approval of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of persistent facial Erythema associated with Rosacea in adults