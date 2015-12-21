BRIEF-Medigene says Amgen acquires medigene spin-off

BRIEF-ITUS corp board approves rights offering for shareholders of up to $12 mln
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
Dec 21 Medigene AG :
* Amgen acquires Medigene spin-off
* Announced that Amgen Inc., USA, will acquire 100 pct of Catherex, Inc., USA, a spin-off of Medigene
* Closing of transaction is envisaged to take place early 2016
* There is no impact on Medigene's financial guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TapImmune Inc files to register for resale about 2.7 million shares of co's common stock currently held by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Allergan announces FDA approval of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of persistent facial Erythema associated with Rosacea in adults