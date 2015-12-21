版本:
BRIEF-Medigene says Amgen acquires medigene spin-off

Dec 21 Medigene AG :

* Amgen acquires Medigene spin-off

* Announced that Amgen Inc., USA, will acquire 100 pct of Catherex, Inc., USA, a spin-off of Medigene

* Closing of transaction is envisaged to take place early 2016

* There is no impact on Medigene's financial guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

