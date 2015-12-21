BRIEF-European Commission clears Honeywell deal to buy Melrose unit Elster

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
Dec 21 Melrose Industries Plc
* European Commission has granted clearance for acquisition of Elster by Honeywell International Inc
* Following completion of deal, co to return about 2.4 bln stg in cash to shareholders, or about 240p per existing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank