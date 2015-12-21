版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 22日 星期二 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-European Commission clears Honeywell deal to buy Melrose unit Elster

Dec 21 Melrose Industries Plc

* European Commission has granted clearance for acquisition of Elster by Honeywell International Inc

* Following completion of deal, co to return about 2.4 bln stg in cash to shareholders, or about 240p per existing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

