BRIEF-Drone Volt launches Drone Volt Canada

BRIEF-Union Pacific reports Q4 earnings per share $1.39
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Dec 21 Drone Volt SA :
* Launches Drone Volt Canada in partnership with Freeway Prod Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S