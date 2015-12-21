版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 22日 星期二

BRIEF-Saft Groupe to supply battery systems for 61 FLEXITY trams

Dec 21 Saft Groupe SA :

* Saft has been awarded a contract by Bombardier to supply onboard battery systems for 61 FLEXITY trams under construction for Basel Source text: bit.ly/1QUCUWm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

