2015年 12月 22日

BRIEF-Genmab achieves $3 mln milestone in Janssen collaboration

Dec 22 Genmab

* Says achieves $3 million milestone payment in DuoBody collaboration with Janssen 

* Says the milestone is triggered by Janssen's selection of a clinical candidate for the seventh program in the collaboration

* Says the news will not impact Genmab's 2015 financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

