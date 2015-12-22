BRIEF-Shell sees 2016 capital investment after BG deal around $33 bln

Dec 22 Shell

* Sees 2016 capital investment for BG combination around $33 billion, $2 billion lower than previous guidance, and 30% lower than 2014 levels

* Reducing costs and capital investment by $12 billion in 2015, with further reductions expected in 2016

* Combination with BG enhances Shell's ability to cover investment and dividends, in any reasonably expected oil price environment

* Asset sales should total around $20 billion for 2014 and 2015 combined, despite weak market conditions in 2015

* NAV oil price breakeven for combination is estimated to be in low $60s brent oil prices

* Sees effective date for BG deal Feb. 15 2016

* Timetable published for completion of combination in early 2016, as planned

* 2015 capital investment is expected to be around $29 billion, a reduction of $8 billion, or over 20 pct from 2014 levels

* Final outcome for 2016 capital investment will depend on Shell's assessment of BG's capital commitments following completion of deal

* Expects combination to be accretive to cash flow from operations per share in 2016, assuming $50 brent oil prices or higher

* Board is confident that financials of group will be further strengthened by this transaction - chairman