公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 23日 星期三 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-Shell sees BG combination accretive to EPS excluding items in 2017 at $65 brent

Dec 22 Shell

* Sees BG combination accretive to EPS in 2017, on a ccs basis and excluding identified items, assuming a brent oil price of $65 or higher Further company coverage:

