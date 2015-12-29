BRIEF-OTI Energy says transfer of OTI's shares in Prodena finalized

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 Hereh are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
Dec 29 OTI Energy AG :
* Has signed, on Nov. 20 a preliminary conditional offer by Erva S.R.L., to take over OTI's participation in Prodena S.R.L., which accounts for 60 pct of Prodena capital
* Conditions of offer have now been realized: agreement with shareholder of remaining 40 pct in relation to offsetting of residual debt of 1.9 million still to be paid by OTI directly to executed by Erva Source text for Eikon:
* Hilcona, which is part of the Bell Group, is taking over Frostag in Landquart, a company specialising in the preparation of pasta and vegetarian products
* Increased its unaudited net revenue by 4.3% to 1,215.8 million Swiss francs ($1.21 billion) during 2016.