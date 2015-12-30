版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 30日 星期三 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Corbion signs $125 million U.S. private placement notes

Dec 30 Corbion NV :

* Has signed a U.S. Private Placement (USPP) Notes program with 4 institutional investors

* Issuance of $125 million under this program consists of one tranche with a maturity of 10 years and a fixed interest rate of 4.17 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐