BRIEF-BTS signs deal in US worth about SEK 18 mln

Dec 30 BTS Group AB :

* Signs deal with American provider of marketing solutions worth about 18 million Swedish crowns ($2.15 million)

($1 = 8.3691 Swedish crowns)

