BRIEF-SGS says acquires assets of Accutest Laboratories

Jan 4 SGS International Inc

* Says acquires assets of accutest laboratories, USA

* Says accutest operations generated revenues of USD 65 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: [file:///C:/Users/g195632/AppData/Local/Fastwire/Download/121545 8/Body.Html] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

