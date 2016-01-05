版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding comments on potential offer for Kuoni Group

Jan 5 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Board confirms that it has received preliminary approaches from third parties regarding a potential offer for Kuoni Group and its businesses

* Discussions are at a preliminary stage and there can be no certainty at this stage that an offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any offer might be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

