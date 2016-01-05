版本:
BRIEF-SGS buys Dutch group Cargo Compliance

Jan 5 SGS International Inc

* Says acquires Cargo Compliance Company

* Says company is privately owned, it employs 26 people and is expected to generate 2015 revenues of eur 3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

