BRIEF-Oncodesign and Bristol-Myers Squibb enter into strategic drug discovery collaboration

BRIEF-Chipotle names new agency partners for advertising, media services
Jan 5 Oncodesign SA :
* Oncodesign Biotechnology and Bristol-Myers Squibb enter into strategic drug discovery collaboration
* Goal of collaboration is to generate novel Nanocyclix based compounds for targets of interest to Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Oncodesign will receive an upfront payment of $3 million and research, development and regulatory based milestone payments of up to $80 million per target
* In addition, Oncodesign is eligible to receive tiered royalties and sales based milestones for each product resulting from collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pharmathene -upon termination of deal under limited specified circumstances following receipt of superior offer, co to pay Altimmune termination fee of $2 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2k4rmUa) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.