BRIEF-Accu Holding FY 2015 unaudited turnover up at CHF 156 mln

Jan 6 Accu Holding AG :
* Closed its financial year 2015 with unaudited consolidated turnover of 156 million Swiss francs ($155 million)(previous 132.9 million Swiss francs)
* Assuming an exchange rate of EUR/CHF 1.08 order backlog by year end 2015 stood at a solid 64.1 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0096 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
更多 瑞士市场报道
French finance minister warns U.S. against unilateral bank deregulation
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.
UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)