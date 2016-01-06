瑞士市场报道 |
BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments: sale of Ellipse Technologies boosts NAV per HBM-share by CHF 9.70
Jan 6 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :
* Sale of Ellipse Technologies to NuVasive boosts net asset value (NAV) per HBM-share by 9.70 Swiss francs (+6.5 pct)
* HBM Healthcare Investments owns directly and indirectly (through MedFocus fund) 32 percent of Ellipse Technologies Source text - bit.ly/1mAYxjM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
更多 瑞士市场报道
French finance minister warns U.S. against unilateral bank deregulation
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.
UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)