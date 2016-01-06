版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 6日 星期三 14:30 BJT

BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments: sale of Ellipse Technologies boosts NAV per HBM-share by CHF 9.70

Jan 6 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Sale of Ellipse Technologies to NuVasive boosts net asset value (NAV) per HBM-share by 9.70 Swiss francs (+6.5 pct)

* HBM Healthcare Investments owns directly and indirectly (through MedFocus fund) 32 percent of Ellipse Technologies Source text - bit.ly/1mAYxjM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

