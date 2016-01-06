BRIEF-Novozymes, Monsanto to launch corn inoculant in 2017

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Jan 6 Novozymes
* Says researchers from Monsanto and Novozymes see progress in U.S. field tests, plan to launch corn inoculant in 2017
* Results included a corn inoculant product, which increased yields by an average of 4 bushels per acre in U.S. field tests.
* The companies' BioAg Alliance is currently running the world's largest microbial research program to develop the next generation of these products.
* In 2015, the Alliance tested more than 2,000 microbial strains across 500,000 field trial plots in more than 50 locations in the United States.
* Results from its U.S. field trials showed its top new microbes increased corn yields by an average of 4-5 bushels per acre and soy yields by an average of 1.5 bushels per acre.
* Today, the BioAg Alliance's products are used on around 65 million acres
* Monsanto and Novozymes envision that their products will be used on 250-500 million acres globally by 2025
* The agricultural market for microbials is estimated at $1.8 billion, while the market for traditional fertilizers and pesticides totals $240 billion. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Teis Jensen)
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment