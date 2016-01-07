版本:
BRIEF-Manchester United says reached deal with Sina Sports for MUTV in China

Jan 7 Manchester United Plc :

* Announced a ground breaking deal with Sina Sports, number one digital media platform for sports fans in China

* Sina Sports has secured exclusive rights to broadcast club's dedicated 24-hour MUTV channel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

