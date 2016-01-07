BRIEF-Manchester United says reached deal with Sina Sports for MUTV in China

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
Jan 7 Manchester United Plc :
* Announced a ground breaking deal with Sina Sports, number one digital media platform for sports fans in China
* Sina Sports has secured exclusive rights to broadcast club's dedicated 24-hour MUTV channel
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016